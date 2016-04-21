We all must help President of Kazakhstan in his peacemaking efforts - Hamid Karzai

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai highly praised

peacemaking efforts of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev at the 13th Eurasian Media Forum at the Rixos Hotel in Astana.

"I'm glad to be here in Kazakhstan again. Kazakhstan is the country that helped Afghanistan a lot and contributed greatly to its development. President Nursultan Nazarbayev has always been a friend of Afghanistan and a good partner in restoration of the country. First of all, I would like to remind you that President Nazarbayev and the people of Kazakhstan offered Afghani students thousands of scholarships to pursue their studies in Kazakhstan. Over 180 of those scholars major in medicine. This is a huge contribution for the country that has been denied the opportunity to offer education to its youth for a long period of time. President Nazarbayev also contributed to achieving stability and peace in Afghanistan. His recent speech "Manifesto: The World. The 21st century" is of paramount importance. I would like to wish Nursultan Nazarbayev the best in everything he does and we all must join and help him," Hamid Karzai told participants of the 13th EMF in Astana on Thursday.

In conclusion, the ex-President of Afghanistan called on the participants to remember that the world should be free of violence, terrorism and nuclear weapons.