We are optimistic on Iraq-Kazakhstan coop prospects – Charge d’Affairs Younis Salim Sarhan

Kazakhstan conducts multi-vector policy aimed at mutually beneficial constructive cooperation both with its nearest neighbours and other countries in all regions of the world. Charge d'Affairs of the Republic of Iraq to the Republic of Kazakhstan Younis Salim Sarhan tells about the prospects of the Iraq-Kazakhstan bilateral cooperation and the current situation in his country.

Dear Mr. Younis, how do you evaluate the present level of the Kazakhstan-Iraq relations and what is their potential?

First of all, we should note that diplomatic relations between our countries were established in 1993. The positions of Kazakhstan and Iraq coincide in major regional and global issues. As is known, Iraq has backed many initiatives of Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev, such as the establishment of the Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, the dialogue of religions and civilizations.

From the political viewpoint, the level of bilateral relations can be evaluated as good. In whole, our countries enjoy mutual understanding in many issues of international relations, including the processes taking place now in Iraq. During the 70 th jubilee session of the UN General Assembly held in New York in 2015, a meeting of the Iraq and Kazakhstan foreign ministers was held. The meeting greatly contributed to further strengthening of our relations. As for economic and trade contacts, both countries express interest in their further development. The preparation of the documents on mutual understanding in this sphere is at a final stage.

What areas of bilateral cooperation do you find as the most promising ones?

Aside from rendering assistance to each other in various international organizations, we are optimistic on the prospects of trade and economic cooperation between our states. Iraq imports a huge portion of its food stuffs, including wheat. Kazakhstani wheat, as is known, is valued for its high quality. Kazakhstan could deliver its wheat as well as mutton and beef to Iraq. Besides, Kazakhstan manufactures various types of arms, armored vehicles and other military products. We hope that authorized structures of Kazakhstan will use this opportunity and will partake in the Security and Defense Exhibition scheduled for 2016 in Baghdad.

To my mind, Iraq and Kazakhstan might exchange experience in oil and gas extracting issues and share their views on oil policy.

Kazakhstan’s leadership pays much attention to development of relations with the Islamic countries including Iraq. How does your country evaluate the initiatives of Kazakhstan on Islamic cooperation development?

Kazakhstan became a full-fledged member of the Conference of Islamic Organization in 1996. In 2011, after the 38 th session of the Foreign Ministers’ Council of the Organization’s member countries, when Kazakhstan assumed chairmanship in the OIC, a new stage in Kazakhstan-Iraq relations and in the processes of Islamic cooperation and integration began. The session participants decided to rename the structure as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. For the first time in its history, the Organization approved a working plan on cooperation between the OIC and Central Asia. In addition, the initiatives of N. Nazarbayev underlay the final Declaration which covers the issues of modernization and reforms required for ensuring prosperity in the Islamic world in the 21 st century.

During its presidency in the Organization, Kazakhstan conducted a huge work together with the other member countries and General Secretariat on fulfillment of the decisions adopted at the 38th Foreign Minister Meeting and the 7th World Islamic Economic Forum. Much work was also performed on implementation of Kazakhstan’s initiatives on countering illegal drug-trafficking from Afghanistan, rehabilitation of the lands hit by nuclear testing and the Aral Sea as well as on creation of the system of mutual food assistance, formation of the SMEs support mechanisms, ensuring participation of the OIC representatives in G-20 summits and other world-scale events. OIC backs the initiatives of Kazakhstan in strengthening global security and OIC’s interaction with authoritative regional organizations and hosting the summits of the CICA, the Congress of the World and Traditional Religions Leaders, the dialogues of religions and civilizations.

Kazakhstan creates favorable conditions for foreign investors, especially in processing industry. Are industrial companies of Iraq eager to come to Kazakhstan?

Of course, our businessmen are interested in work in the countries with broad investment opportunities and tax preferences for foreign investors. There are many highly-experienced Iraqi businessmen who may invest in Kazakhstan. However, not enough developed ties and low level of mutual visits exchange are impeding familiarization with Kazakhstan’s investment potential. In 2012, a delegation of the Iraqi Chamber of Commerce visited Kazakhstan and offered to open a Kazakh shopping mall in Iraq, who would bear all the expenses for its maintenance. The Iraqi side expressed also an intention to sign a memorandum of mutual understanding between both countries’ chambers of commerce and on establishment of the Iraq-Kazakhstan Business Council. A delegation of the Kazakhstan International Commerce Chamber is expected to visit Baghdad and Basra soon to familiarize with the opportunities for trade and investing which will promote the development of this area of bilateral collaboration.

In what areas can Iraq share its experience with Kazakhstan?

As for foreign policy of Iraq, I can say that it is open for all countries of the world and is aimed at building relations with all territories, based on mutual respect, mutual benefit and non-interference in internal affairs of other states. Kazakhstan is the most developed state in the Central Asian region actively promoting security in the region and in the world. It is an economically strong and dynamically developing country. This can be a base for the development of trade-economic, cultural ties, for exchange of experience in the sphere of culture, healthcare, agriculture and in oil and gas sectors.

What can you say about the internal political situation in Iraq and are there any achievements in fight with the Islamic State?

To date, Iraq is at the forefront of the struggle against the so-called Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. The ISIL occupied a part of Iraq and made hundreds of thousands of Mosul and other regions’ residents migrate from the occupied territories. Thousands of our people were killed in the area of Spiker and Tel Afar for their faith. The terrorists pursuenonly one goal – to clear these regions of the Christians and Yazidis. Cars are exploded in the streets and markets of Baghdad, Babylon and other settlements killing tens of civilians every day. ISIL uses suicide bombers too.

ISIL consists of religious extremists and the followers of the former Ba'ath Party hiding behind Islam. This is a mixed organization with its own ideology and slogans. ISIL poses a threat to the people of Iraq regardless of their religious belonging. Noteworthy to say, that ISIL is a not a terroristic organization founded in the territory of one country. It is an extra-territorial organization originated from the ideology which is manifested in religious callings to kill all those who do share their views. This is a some kind of incubator raising terrorists, whose hearts are filled with violence and who enjoy killing and beheading other people.

ISIL receives financial support from several countries and from selling oil from the occupied territories in Iraq and Syria. It should be noted that ISIL is widely backed beginning from training of terrorists in various countries to information support, when their ideas and victory messages are disseminated. All of these help this organization to find more volunteers sharing views with the ISIL.

We are sure that the victory over ISIL in Iraq will be equal to the victory over terrorism around the world. Therefore, we call all the countries to provide all-round assistance to the Government of Iraq in this fight. This assistance will enable us to pull up terrorism by the roots, defend our sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq.

Thanks to its brave soldiers, Iraq succeeded in suspending further movement of the ISIL. The security forces of Iraq could seize ISIL militants from many areas, such as Ramadi – the centre of the Al-Anbar province. Currently, the ISIL controls about 17% of the Iraqi territory, while earlier they occupied almost 40%.

Probably, Kazakhstanis are well informed of what is happening in our country and in the region. Iraq is trying to solve the problem of invasion of Turkish forces in the Iraqi territory. Taking into consideration our close and historical ties with this country, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq met with the ambassadors of five countries – permanent members of the UN Security Council – Great Britain, China, Russia, the U.S. and France. The diplomats backed Iraq’s position. We hope that with the global community’s support, the situation will be regulated.

Thank you for the conversation!