    We cannot cope with the challenges of 21st century without the union of Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus – Russian diplomat Zyuganov

    09:54, 18 December 2015
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Gennady Zyuganov, politician and statesperson of Russia, has congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Independence Day.

    Gennady Zyuganov stressed that Kazakhstan and Russia and the international community as a whole faces modern challenges and threats. Russian diplomat noted that Eurasian Economic Union is the effective response to the existing challenges. "I always said that we cannot cope with the challenges of the 21st century without the union of Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus," said Gennady Zyuganov. Mr. Zyuganov congratulated Kazakhstani people on the Independence Day and wished happiness and wellbeing.

    Kazakhstan and Russia Politics Diplomacy Independence day
