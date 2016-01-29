We do not have to let our investors down - N. Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - We do not have to let our investors and world's financial institutions down, Chairman of the Nur Otan Party Nursultan Nazarbayev told at the 17th Congress of the Party in Astana.

"The measures on supremacy of the Law are taken within the second wave of reforms. I paid special attention to reforms of the judiciary system, reforms of the law-enforcement structures in the National Plan. We need to create new conditions for investors and business. The three-stage format of the judiciary system has been working since the beginning of the year," N. Nazarbayev told.

The President also noted that the special board of the Supreme Court and the International Council of the Supreme Court began their work. The involvement of the public prosecutor's office in the civil procedures is reduced. The local police services are established.

"All these reforms ensure implementation of the processes of the industrialization and economic development of the country. Investors and ranking agencies and world's financial institutions are watching how well we are implementing this part of the National Plan. They have a lot of expectations in terms of high-quality improvement of the investment climate in all spheres from us. And we do not have to let them down," the President added.