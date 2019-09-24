We had constructive discussion with captains of the US industry, President Tokayev

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a roundtable with the US business representatives in New York, Kazinform reported with the reference to President’s Twitter account.

«We had a constructive discussion with captains of the US industry on bilateral trade, economic and investment ties. US is among the leading business partners of Kazakhstan. Surely, our cooperation has a great potential», Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's twitter reads.

As Kazinform previously reported, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokaev arrived in the United States of America to attend the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. It was informed that Mr. Tokayev will hold a number of meetings with heads of states and governments and business representatives.