We have no right to fail: PM about AIFC opening

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev called on Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre Kairat Kelimbetov to act responsibly in launching the center, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"It is a challenge not only for you but for all of us. It is a huge, big project within the framework of the five institutional reforms. And mistakes are not an option for us. In December, it is necessary to complete all subtle aspects if they remained [incomplete] so that from January 1 you could start and announce to the world that another financial center has been launched in the Great Steppe," Sagintayev said.

According to the Kazakh Prime Minister, the AIFC launch is under President Nursultan Nazarbayev's personal control.

"In general, we have great expectations. In fact, we need a successful, proper start. It is under the personal control of the Head of State," the Prime Minister summed up, adding that the respective agreement had been signed with the major world stock exchanges.

The Astana International Financial Centre, that will turn the capital of Kazakhstan into an international and regional business hub, will start operating on January 1, 2018. Earlier , AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov told Kazinform correspondent about the expected effect of the financial center's activities.