    We have to fight terrorism decisively and without double standards - S. Lavrov

    16:00, 09 July 2015
    UFA. KAZINFORM - BRICS and SCO member states have their opinion about fighting international terrorism, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergei Lavrov told at the briefing on the theme "Relevant issues of the international agenda" held within the summits of the two organizations.

    "BRICS and SCO countries have their own opinion about this problem. This opinion is well documented in the declarations of the BRICS and SCO summits. The opinion is quite clear, the terrorism is an absolute evil. It is not just about the Islamic State, it regards all terrorist organizations," S. Lavrov said.

    "We have to fight all terrorist organizations decisively and without double standards," S. Lavrov stressed.

    He also noted that all terrorist organizations pose threats for the humanity.

