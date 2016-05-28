  • kz
    We have to lease land only in case advanced technologies are used there - K. Sagadiyev

    13:37, 28 May 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - We have to lease lands only in case advanced technologies are going to be used there, Doctor of Economics, Professor, public figure Kenzhegali Sagadiyev told at the sitting of the Land Reform Commission in Astana today.

    "We have to lease agricultural lands only to those who have advanced technologies to use there," K. Sagadiyev told.

    According to him, the lands have to be leased only in case advanced technologies are going to be used there, so Kazakhstani farmers can adopt them. Obviously, the state of the lands where the technologies are used must be constantly monitored as well.

