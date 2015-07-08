We have to play smart and make no mistakes - V. Weiss

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - We expect a good match with Crvena Zvazda. We won the first match, but could have scored more, trainer of Almaty's soccer team Kairat Vladimir Weiss told prior to the second leg of the first qualifier for the Europa League.

"Crvena Zvezda have their chances and they will exert every effort to win in Almaty. We have to be smart to advance. However, we are not going to play defense, we will try to score to cement our advantage. We have to exclude the mistakes," he said.

According to him, Serbian players can score two and three goals.

"I also expect a great support from our fans. We are really motivated," V. Weiss added.

The return match is scheduled for July 9, 8 pm, Almaty.