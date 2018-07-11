  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    We intend to increase tourist flow to 2 million, says Askar Mamin

    15:53, 11 July 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Vice Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin reported to President Nursultan Nazarbayev on the work done in the tourist industry, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "Under your instruction, the Government is working on the development of a state-run project ‘The Breakthrough of Kazakhstan's Tourism' that will have 7 priority directions. It includes a combination of 33 sectors in the economy of Kazakhstan to ensure a comprehensive enhancement in tourism competitiveness. Our fundamental goal is to increase the share of tourism in the economy from the current 1.9% to 8% by 2023," Mr. Mamin said during presentation of a ski lodge in Burabay to the Head of State.

    He added that now the Government is discussing the creation of a touristification map, which will include 60 tourist sites as per the current potential tourist flow. "We have introduced standards of services based on the international best practices. The projects included in the map will be promoted at international venues. We need investment to implement the top 10 tourism projects totaling KZT 21.4 trillion or $4 million, of which 70% will be provided by private investors.".

    Also, Askar Mamin shared the plans to increase tourist flows in the country.

    "By 2023, we intend to increase the tourist flow to 2 million from the current 750,000 people. At the same time, we guarantee that we will quadruple domestic tourism from 500,000 to 2 million," he concluded.

     

    Tags:
    Tourism Akmola region President of Kazakhstan Tourism and Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!