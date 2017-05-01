We live in a multi-ethnic, free state - Aset Issekeshev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Akim of Astana Aset Issekeshev extended his greetings to the guests and residents of the capital on the Unity Day, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to the city administration.

"Today we live in a large, multiethnic, free state. Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev always emphasizes that "Unity of the people, stability, and harmony in the society is our main asset, which forms the basis of Kazakhstan statehood. And it is important for us to preserve these values," the mayor said.

"On behalf of the city akimat and city services, I wish prosperity, happiness, health, and success to you and your families!" added Mr. Issekeshev.