We live in friendship and trust of all religious and ethnic groups, says Kazakh President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev on January 7 visited Assumption Cathedral in Astana and extended his Christmas greetings to Orthodox Christians, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Dear friends, I sincerely congratulate you on the bright holiday of Christmas. Today, entire Kazakhstan, all representatives of religious denominations, ethnic groups celebrate this holiday as well as we celebrate the Muslim holiday of Kurban Ait (Eid al-Adha)," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

"Since the first days of our independence, I have carried out work, and thanks to your support, we live in friendship, well-being, and trust of all religious groups, all ethnic groups of Kazakhstan... The economy has been developing. We have been increasing the welfare of our people to the extent possible. Thanks for the Orthodox Christians' continuous support for my activities, my work, and I have always felt it all the years of independence," the President emphasized.

"Nowadays, there are 390 religious buildings, 301 associations in the country. There is a theological seminary in Almaty. (...) We go different ways, but the eternal values of goodness, unity, well-being, mutual understanding are always common for everyone," concluded Nursultan Nazarbayev.