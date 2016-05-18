We must demonstrate to the world our ability to solve problems in constructive dialogue - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the year of the 25th anniversary of our independence, Kazakhstanis must demonstrate to the world their ability to solve the problems in a constructive dialogue. Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev said it at the meeting in Akorda devoted to discussion of the country's development in Jan-Apr 2016, Akorda press service reports via Twitter.

“This year we will mark the 25th anniversary of independence. We must demonstrate to the world our ability to solve the problems in a constructive dialogue,” said the President.

"There are so many countries in the world which lost their wealth and prosperity because of lack of unity. We must not repeat their mistakes," N. Nazarbayev stressed.