We must find solution and pull economy out of crisis – President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM We must find a solution and pull our economy out of the crisis, said President Nursultan Nazarbayev at the Government's extended meeting in Astana today.

“The situation in Europe, Russia and other countries of the region affects us too. Despite this, we have conducted certain work to prevent economic decline in Kazakhstan. We have gathered here to evaluate the social situation in the country and decide what additional measures we must launch and what work we have to do,” noted the Head of State.

In his words, all the oil-exporting countries including Kazakhstan are experiencing tough times now. “We must find a solution and pull our economy out of the crisis and do anything to prevent decrease in people’s living standards,” the President stressed.