We must learn the lessons of history - President Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Only together the Kazakhs could conquer the enemy. But they inevitably suffered a defeat when they were at odds with each other, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said in an interview to Kazakhstan TV Channel.

"We must learn the lessons of history. Our ancestors were able to leave us this [land] only thanks to their unity, their power, energy and unblinking fight. At first, there were Kereikhan and Zhanibekkhan, then, Taukekhan, Khaknazarkhan, Abylaikhan. To save our land, our ancestors shed blood and sweat. That is why our young generation must learn the lessons of history," President Nazarbayev said. The Kazakh leader stressed that the Kazakhs must not forget that their strength is in their unity. President Nazarbayev also said that the people of the Great Steppe had always been tolerant: "Even in the age of the Kazakh Khanate, our people were tolerant." Nursultan Nazarbayev also added that he believes that conflicts occur when one nation sees itself as superior to another nation.