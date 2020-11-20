  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    We must make sure every child in Kazakhstan lives a happy life – President

    13:39, 20 November 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev named overriding priorities for Kazakhstan in his recent tweet, Kazinform reports.

    The Head of State tweeted that the protection of children's rights, health, education and development of the rising generation are the top priorities for Kazakhstan.

    In his tweet, President Tokayev also reminded that today is the World Children’s Day and stressed the country must make sure every child in Kazakhstan lives a happy life and his or her voice is heard.

    It is worth mentioning that the World Children’s Day was first instituted back in 1954 as Universal Children’s Day. It is marked to promote international togetherness, awareness among children globally and improving children’s welfare.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!