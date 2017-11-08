  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    We must support Russia amid sanctions - Nursultan Nazarbayev

    19:51, 08 November 2017
    Photo: None
    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Meeting with foreign investors in Kostanay, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev touched upon the subject of sanctions against Russia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev revealed that he will be meeting with Vladimir Putin at a regional conference on Thursday. He also stressed that Kazakhstan must support Russia amid heavy sanctions.

    As the Head of State noted, in view of the current world situation, Kazakhstan needs to focus on the development of innovative technologies.

     

    Tags:
    Russia Foreign policy Kostanay region President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!