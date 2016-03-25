  • kz
    We need 4 or 5 years to move to five-day schooling – Education Minister

    15:45, 25 March 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM It will take from 3 to 4 years to move to a five-day schooling in Kazakhstan, Minister of Education and Science Erlan Sagadiyev said on the sidelines of the Majilis' plenary session today.

    Recall that President Nursultan Nazarbayev charged today the Education and Science Ministry to start transferring to a 5-day schooling system. According to the Head of State,Kazakhstan's school curriculum is overloaded and some lessons should be combined or excluded.

