We need editorial group for considering ideas and elaborating decisions on land reform - A.Sarym

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Political scientist Aidos Sarym suggests establishing an editorial group as part of the Land Reform Commission, which will offer a common decision [regarding the land issue - editor]. He said it today at the 1st meeting of the Land Reform Commission in Astana today.

The meeting is being held at the National Museum under the chairmanship of the First Vice Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev.

“First of all we need to define the aim of our discussions. We need to clear out what we are discussing – a draft law or propositions,” said member of the Commission Aidos Sarym.

“Do all the 75 members of the Commission have enough time for reviewing all the ideas and discussing the documents? Probably, it would be better to establish an editorial group which will gather the opinions of all the members of the discussion?” said he.

According to him, the group should prepare documents and work out all disputable questions. “If we see that the group is working effectively, we will vote for their decision,” explained A.Sarym and added that 10-15 people could be delegated to this group.

First Vice Chairman of Nur Otan Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed backed this idea and called on members of the Commission to voice out their ideas.

