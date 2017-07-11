We need new transit projects with Latvia - Askar Mamin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Participating in international conference "Global Transport Communication Perspectives. Eurasian Potential" held in the Latvian pavilion of EXPO-2017, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin has made a speech, according to the Republic of Kazakhstan Prime Minister press service.

The conference was attended by Latvian President Raimonds Vējonis, Minister of Welfare Uldis Augulis, President of Latvian Railway Edvīns Bērziņš, Head of National Company "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" Kanat Alpysbayev.

The Kazakh First Deputy Prime Minister highlighted the role of the conference as an important platform for building mutually beneficial cooperation in the transport sector.

"Kazakhstan and Latvia's high-quality transport infrastructures make it possible to significantly shorten the delivery time, as well as massively scale up the cargo traffic between Europe and Asia," said A. Mamin.

According to him, further development of the Great Silk Road global project with active involvement of Latvia, that has a considerable transport and logistical potential, is growing urgent amid successful trade and economic relations between China, Southeast Asian nations and the European Union. In turn, it will allow establishing a regional hub based in Latvia.

Askar Mamin noted "the great prospects for joint cooperation of Kazakhstan and Latvia in making Kazakhstan-made goods enter the European market through Latvia, including seaports, being a gateway to the Baltic-Scandinavian market for Kazakhstan, and transportation of Latvian cargoes to Central, East and Southeast Asias through Kazakhstan".

"In this regard, we need to create new projects in the transport and logistics sector in addition to the existing joint projects such as a grain terminal in the port of Ventspils, as well as 'Baltika-Transit' container trains," Mamin said.

In addition, he said that "The Government of Kazakhstan sets a target to reduce administrative barriers and improve service on transport routes. The Digital Kazakhstan program also deals with transport in particular.".

Latvian President Raimonds Vējonis also stressed the need to strengthen cooperation in the transit and transport sector.

"Kazakhstan is a reliable and crucial partner in cooperation for our country. This year marks the 25th Anniversary of the established diplomatic relations between Latvia and Kazakhstan. Owing to close cooperation, our countries are developing both active political dialogue and successful economic cooperation for a quarter-century. This is a strong and promising groud for further development and common achievements, because we share common goals and common vision of the future," the President of Latvia said.

International conference "Global Transport Communication Perspectives. Eurasian potential" took place on the site of Expo 2017 within the framework of the Week of Transit and Logistics.