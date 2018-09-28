We need to create effective system for personnel demand monitoring: Majilis Speaker

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nurlan Nigmatulin, Chairman of the Majilis (the lower house of the Parliament of Kazakhstan), dwelt upon the most pressing issues in the field of employment, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Speaker of the Majilis outlined that there are now about 7 million educated employees in Kazakhstan. "This is 79% of the total number of the employed citizens, which indicates a fairly high quality of labor resources in the country. It is our strategic advantage on the way towards becoming one of the world's top 30 developed countries. Presently, it is particularly important to involve businesses in further improvement of work in this regard. To that end, we can use the ample opportunities of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs. Bastau Business project aimed at developing entrepreneurship among the population and enhancing the level of the rural population employment is already under implementation. This project provides every citizen with conditions necessary for starting and developing his/her own business," he said.

Nurlan Nigmatulin mentioned that nearly 30% of jobs in the world may disappear as a result of automation and digitalization. "Building an efficient system of human resources management is of prime importance. All this can be effective only upon joint efforts of governmental authorities, civil society, NGOs, and entrepreneurs. After all, improving the living standards of citizens is a common goal for our entire society," the speaker concluded.