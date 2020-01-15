We need to gradually put an end to water-consuming industries, President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev supported Zulfiya Suleimenova, representative of the presidential youth personnel reserve, who urged to pay special attention to the issue of saving water resources, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The President noted that this issue occupies important place both in our country and at the global level. The UN and its specialized agencies address this issue as well. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan is a water-stressed country.

«These tasks are assigned to the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources, as well as to the Government. I support your proposal regarding a dual approach to resolving this problem. On the one hand, we need to introduce new approaches, new technologies to save water. We need to gradually put an end to industries that require large water supplies. On the other hand, it is necessary to raise the point of sound use of transboundary rivers together with other states», the President said.