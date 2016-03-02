We need to rethink paradigm of global competition which sets people, economies and countries against each other – Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM We need to rethink the paradigm of the global competition which sets people, economies and countries against each other. President Nursultan Nazarbayev said it today at a meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions in Akorda.

“25 years have passed since the collapse of the Soviet Union and breakdown of the bipolar world order. Unfortunately, this unique historical chance for building a new global world order was not implemented. The world did not become safer, more stable or fairer, which the entire planet hoped for. The 21st century brought numerous economic, ecological, geopolitical, resource- and energy-related challenges. For overcoming them we need more qualitative change of the planet’s development and many experts raise this issue. First, we need to rethink the paradigm of the global competition which sets people, economies and countries against each other,” N.Nazarbayev said.

The Head of State reminded that at the 70th session of the UN General Assembly he put forward an initiative to develop a Global Strategic Initiative-2045, which should be implemented stage-by-stage by the 100th anniversary of the UN. The goal of the plan is to eliminate the causes of the conflicts and give a new trend to development based on equal access of all nations to infrastructure, resources and markets.