We're proud of Kazakhstan's achievements in global policy - Kazakhs of Tyumen Region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Election of Kazakhstan as a nonpermanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is a success in the international arena not only for Kazakhstanis, but for the entire Kazakh nation, even those residing abroad, says President of the National and Cultural Autonomy of Kazakhs of the Tyumen Region Yessengaliy Ibrayev.

"We, the Kazakhs of Russia, follow closely the events in the land of our ancestors and we feel proud of Kazakhstan's achievements in global policy. Being the center of Eurasia, Kazakhstan under the wise leadership of President Nursultan Nazarbayev conducts a multi-vector peaceful policy, surrounding itself with friends and partners. Our motherland has no enemies or foes. This is illustrated by the fact that 138 states voted for Kazakhstan's membership on the UNSC," Mr. Ibrayev told Kazinform correspondent.



According to him, throughout the past 25 years Kazakhstan, gradually, step by step, has made its way into the club of the world's most developed countries.



"Winning a seat on the UNSC proves that Kazakhstan has a lot to offer in terms of strengthening peace in the world," he added.