We're scared, but our holiday continues - Kazakh man in Pattaya

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani holidaymaker who is currently in the resort city of Pattaya has commented on the series of blasts that rocked the south of Thailand.

"We've learnt the news through Kazakhstani mass media. Fortunately, this situation hasn't affected us. We continue our holiday. Our sightseeing tours haven't been canceled," said Ilzat Safargaliyev.



"Of course, we're scared to go shopping to the city. But we are in the resort area," he added.



Earlier Kazinform reported that there are no citizens of Kazakhstan among those killed and injured as a result of the blasts.



The series of blasts occurred in the tourist areas of Thailand earlier Friday morning. At least four people were killed and dozens were injured.