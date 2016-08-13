We should thank President for wise decision to create Land Reform Commission - MP Tleukhan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "We should be thankful to Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev for genuinely wise decision to create the Land Reform Commission, said its member and deputy of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Bekbolat Tleukhan at the last session of the commission on Saturday.

"I think we should express our gratitude to President Nursultan Nazarbayev for his genuinely wise decision to create the Land Reform Commission. The work of the commission over the past months was effective. We had an open discussion. Every member of the commission worked to achieve specific results. Additionally, four working groups created within the framework of the commission did tremendous work. The fate of our land and people was on the agenda. The people of Kazakhstan participated in the discussion," MP Tleukhan said.



In his words, the moratorium on the sale of land and land lease should be extended for five years, because it is difficult to solve such issues here and now. "The issues affecting interests of the whole country should be thoroughly studied," he added.