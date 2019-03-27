We value importance of extended strategic partnership with Kazakhstan - U.S. Ambassador

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The U.S. values the importance of extended strategic partnership with Kazakhstan, says U.S. Ambassador William H. Moser, Kazinform reports.

After the ceremony of presenting credentials to Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday, Ambassador Moser told the press that the U.S. values extended strategic partnership with Kazakhstan.



According to the U.S. diplomat, his country also deeply values strategy of former President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and his aspiration to make Kazakhstan a global leader in the field of nuclear nonproliferation.



The diplomat also praised Kazakhstan's openness to commercial investment from American companies.



In conclusion, Ambassador Moser stressed that over the past years Kazakhstan had managed to turn into the leader both in Central Asia and in the international arena.