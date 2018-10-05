We've built modern state with dynamically developing economy - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - While delivering his annual State-of-the-Nation Address in the Akorda presidential residence on Friday, President Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized that over the years of Independence Kazakhstan has done a mammoth work of building a modern state with dynamically developing economy at the same time securing peace and public accord, Kazinform correspondent reports.

President Nazarbayev also noted that Kazakhstan had carried out historically important structural, constitutional and political reforms and done a lot to earn a remarkable standing in the international arena and play a significant role in the region.



"Today Kazakhstan is renowned in the world as a reliable international partner," said the Kazakh President, addressing those who gathered in the Akorda presidential residence.