    We will build superchargers in Kazakhstan, Elon Musk

    15:01, 15 March 2019
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM "We will build superchargers in Kazakhstan," Elon Musk, CEO at Tesla Motors, tweeted.

    Tesla revealed the Model Y, the newest electric vehicle, on Thursday night in Los Angeles. The company intends to build a global network of supercharges from London to Beijing.

    There were some Kazakhstanis at the event who proposed Elon Musk to build stations in Kazakhstan.

    "I think we will build superchargers there," he answered.

