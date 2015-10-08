We will overcome difficulties because our independence is strong, President Nazarbayev

ASTANA-TARAZ. KAZINFORM -We will overcome difficulties because our independence is strong; this has been said by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev at the opening ceremony of the monument "550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate" in Taraz, Zhambyl region.

Speaking at the ceremony President stressed that Zhambyl region is developing dynamically. The global economic situation is difficult. Sanctions and the confrontation between Russia and the West, lower prices for Kazakhstan exports created rough goings. "We will overcome these difficulties because our independence is strong, we have deep roots," said Nursultan Nazarbayev. The President emphasized that despite the problems, this year the region has commissioned 170 thousand square meters of housing, opened 7 schools, 3 kindergartens and 1 hospital. Head of State recalled that "Western China-Western Europe" transit corridor will run through the territory of Zhambyl region. New opportunities will bring the region's economy to a new level.