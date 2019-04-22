We will support our Korean brothers in Kazakhstan, President

  • kz
    12:57, 22 April 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has highlighted the great contribution of the Korean ethnic group into the development and identity of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As President Tokayev said, Koreans living in Kazakhstan make the great contribution to the development of our cultural and humanitarian ties. Koreans rank among the top 10 largest ethnic groups of Kazakhstan numbering more than 100,000 people.

    The Kazakh President promised to further support development of the Korean ethnic group in the territory of our country.

    As earlier reported, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in met today in the Akorda presidential residence.

