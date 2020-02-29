WeAlmaty Fest kicks off

ALMATY. KAZINFORM the Q-lab Urban Projects Laboratory hosts today the closing festival of the We Almaty project.

This is not a conference, not a training, but a meeting of friends where you can share your successes, learn about interesting city cases, participate in a fair and workshops, find like-minded people and even watch a movie!

The festival is to be held all day and be divided into several zones, including the «dialogues about the city» zone, the fair and workshop area, the children's zone, the KinoSreda, the project history zone. You will also have a chance to win a new iPhone, just register and come to the festival, the official website of the British Council in Kazakhstan reads.

The festival is to be attended by partners, grants and friends of the «WeAlmaty» project, but we want new acquaintances and our doors are open for absolutely all citizens, including the smallest ones (remember the children's zone)!





The Venue is 90 Abay Ave., Laboratory of urban projects Q-lab (there is an accessible entrance and a toilet for wheelchair users). Alatau metro station.