«WeAlmaty on a visit to Nur-Sultan» Conference to take place

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 12 September 2019, Astana International Campus will host the European Union #WeAlmaty project conference on sharing experiences between Almaty and Nur-Sultan on engaging the residents in the city development.

The event will be attended by representatives of the government agencies and business, also, by civic activists and social entrepreneurs. Over the course of the conference, the participants will learn about projects under successful implementation in Almaty, Nur-Sultan and about the guidelines for resident engagement in the development of cities in the United Kingdom. Additionally, the conference participants will study real problem cases for Nur-Sultan and will work out practical recommendations, the official website of the British Council Kazakhstan reads.

The event is held by the British Council, Almaty Development Center, Kazakh-British Technical University, akimats of Almaty and Nur-Sultan in cooperation with iKOMEK109 City Monitoring and Prompt Response Center within the WeAlmaty project implemented under the financial support of the European Union.