Weapons belonging to 1916 National-Liberation Revolt leader A.Imanov presented in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty welcomes an exhibition on "Kazakh Revolts. Heritage of Independence" dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Year 1916 National-Liberation Revolt.

The most large-scale and most tragic national-liberation uprising in Kazakhstan history occurred 100 years ago. The movement covered all the regions of Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

The exhibition was organized as part of the 100 Specific Steps National Plan on implementation of the Five Institutional Reforms of Kazakhstan and celebration of the 25th anniversary of the country’s independence.



The heritage of the participants and witnesses of the movement is invaluable from the historical and scientific-research viewpoints. The exhibition aims at familiarizing the young people with the 2016 National Liberation Movement. The event is organized under Step 89 of the 100 Specific Steps National Plan.







The exposition is divided into three sections unveiling the activity of the leaders and participants of Semirechye and Turgay revolts.

The first section titled as Revolt in Semirechye offers archival materials about punitive operations conducted by Tsarist troops, photo-documents from the archives of the Central State Museum of Kazakhstan, from personal complex of Tokash Bokin, the participant of the uprising.

The second section – Revolt in Turgay – offers photo materials unveiling the role of the revolt leaders and its participants. The section contains also photo materials from personal complexes of Amangeldy Imanov, Alibi Zhangildin – the leaders of the Turgay revolt. Besides, there are some firearms, cold guns and forging tools belonging to A.Imanov and an original of “The Book of Traveler N.Stepnov, aka Ali-Bei Zhangildin.”





The third section “National-Liberation Revolt in Film Art” provides photo materials from Amangeldy film and episodes of the plays staged at the Kazakh Academic Theatre. The paintings by Abylkhan Kasteyev and Urmanchi Baki Idrissovich are also presented here.

According to Deputy Director of the museum Beibitkali Kakabayev, the exhibition is held for an educational purpose.

“That was a farmers’ movement which attracted all the groups of population. The idea of the revolt was to resist colonial policy of the Tsarist Russia, its Russification efforts. We would like to bring this idea to Kazakhstanis and educate them in the spirit of patriotism. Unfortunately, we see shortage of documents related to this movement. Everything exhibited here was taken from several museums of Turgay and Kostanay region and the scientific-research library,” he noted.

The exhibition will last till the end of November.











