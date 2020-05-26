Wearing face masks in public places obligatory – President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called on Kazakhstan’s authorities to improve the situation with the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

President Tokayev tweeted that the Government, governors of the regions, and mayors of the cities should improve the situation with the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan.

The Head of State admitted that the cities fail to observe the conditions of quarantine and, as a result, the number of infected people grows. Wearing face masks in public places is obligatory, he added.

The Kazakh President urged to take stringent measures to protect the health of the citizens.

Earlier Timur Sultangaziyev, Chairman of the Goods and Services Quality Control and Safety Department of the Ministry of Healthcare, had revealed an alarming 7%-increase in the number of the coronavirus cases in eight regions of Kazakhstan.