    Weather alert announced for Kostanay and E Kazakhstan regions Dec 29

    14:43, 29 December 2019
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued weather deterioration alert for Kostanay and East Kazakhstan regions for December 29.

    Ice slick is forecast today in Kostanay region. Storm possibility is 90-95%.

    East Kazakhstan region will be hit by ground blizzard and fog. A 15-20mps eastern and southeastern wind will strike the region as well. Gusts of wind in Zharminskiy municipality will increase to 25mps.


    Weather in Kazakhstan News
