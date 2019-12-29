Weather alert announced for Kostanay and E Kazakhstan regions Dec 29

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued weather deterioration alert for Kostanay and East Kazakhstan regions for December 29.

Ice slick is forecast today in Kostanay region. Storm possibility is 90-95%.

East Kazakhstan region will be hit by ground blizzard and fog. A 15-20mps eastern and southeastern wind will strike the region as well. Gusts of wind in Zharminskiy municipality will increase to 25mps.