    Weather alert announced for several regions – Kazhydromet

    19:40, 21 August 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Weather alert has been announced for several regions of Kazakhstan for August 22-23, Kazinform reports.

    According toKazhydromet, northern and northeastern wind up to 15-20mps and a dust storm willstrike Kyzylorda region on August 22 in the morning and in the daytime. Stormpossibility is 95-100%.

    An extreme heat waveup to 39°C will grip Mangistau region on Thursday. Storm possibility is90-95%.

    Foggy and windyweather as well as thunderstorms are forecast in Akmola region tomorrow. Storm possibilityis 85-90%.

    Due to heavyrainfall expected in the East Kazakhstan region on August 22-23, Kazhydrometwarns of possible rise in mountain rivers water level and slope run-offformation.

    North Kazakhstanregion will be hit by a thunderstorm, squall and hail on August 22. Fog will blanket some areas at night and in the morning. Gusts ofnortheastern wind will increase to 15-20mps. Storm possibility is 90-95%.

