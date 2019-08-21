Weather alert announced for several regions – Kazhydromet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Weather alert has been announced for several regions of Kazakhstan for August 22-23, Kazinform reports.

According toKazhydromet, northern and northeastern wind up to 15-20mps and a dust storm willstrike Kyzylorda region on August 22 in the morning and in the daytime. Stormpossibility is 95-100%.

An extreme heat waveup to 39°C will grip Mangistau region on Thursday. Storm possibility is90-95%.

Foggy and windyweather as well as thunderstorms are forecast in Akmola region tomorrow. Storm possibilityis 85-90%.

Due to heavyrainfall expected in the East Kazakhstan region on August 22-23, Kazhydrometwarns of possible rise in mountain rivers water level and slope run-offformation.

North Kazakhstanregion will be hit by a thunderstorm, squall and hail on August 22. Fog will blanket some areas at night and in the morning. Gusts ofnortheastern wind will increase to 15-20mps. Storm possibility is 90-95%.