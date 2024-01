PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - A weather warning has been issued in North Kazakhstan region for February 23, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazhydromet Weather Service informs that blowing snow is expected in the region on Saturday. According to the weather forecasts, the southerly, southwesterly wind will strengthen up to 15-20 meters per second. Moreover, in some areas, the wind speed will reach 23 mps.