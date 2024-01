ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A weather warning has been issued for two regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Heavy snowfall will douse Turkestan region today. On Tuesday, the region will see fog, blizzard, eastern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps.



Blizzard, fog, ice slick and southwestern wind gusting up to 15-20 mps is forecast for West Kazakhstan region on January 22.