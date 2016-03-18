Weather alert issued for Astana and four regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather alert has been issued for Astana city and four regions, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

South-western wind gusting up to 15-20 m per s and black ice will stay in Astana on March 19-20.

Akmola region will be hit by a snow drift , and black ice will cover its roads. Most parts of the region will be hit by a stiff wind up to 15-20 m per s, sometimes gusting to 23-28 m per s.

Night frosts will grip South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions March 19-20. In Zhambyl region, the mercury will decrease to 0-5°C.