    Weather alert issued for Astana city and 3 regions

    20:44, 19 October 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued weather alert for some regions and Astana city.

    Fog will blanket Astana on October 20 at night and in the morning, and south-western wind up to 15-22m/s will  strike the city on October 20-22.

    Air temperature in Zhambyl region will drop to -3º  on October 20-21.

    Fog, ice-slick, snow drift and south-western wind up to 15-20 m/s is forecast in Akmola region.

    Strong wind at 15-20 m/s will hit Kostanay region on October 20.

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
