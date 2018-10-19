Weather alert issued for Astana city and 3 regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued weather alert for some regions and Astana city.

Fog will blanket Astana on October 20 at night and in the morning, and south-western wind up to 15-22m/s will strike the city on October 20-22.

Air temperature in Zhambyl region will drop to -3º on October 20-21.



Fog, ice-slick, snow drift and south-western wind up to 15-20 m/s is forecast in Akmola region.



Strong wind at 15-20 m/s will hit Kostanay region on October 20.