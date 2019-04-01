Weather alert issued for five regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Weather warnings have been announced in several regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, on April 2, Kyzylorda region will see wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps with 23 mps gusts, thunderstorm, and hail. Chances of a storm: 95%-100%.

In Mangistau region, scattered heavy rain, fog, and 15-20 mps strong wind are expected. Chances of a storm: 90%-95%.

In North Kazakhstan region, there will be patchy fog and 15-20 mps wind. Chances of a storm: 90%-95%.



The wind speed will also reach 15-20 meters per second in West Kazakhstan region on 2nd and 3rd April. Besides, there will be patches of fog.



In the early hours of April 2, Turkestan region will see a ground frost. Chances of a storm: 90%-95%.