    Weather alert issued for Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions

    10:55, 27 January 2019
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather alert has been issued for Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions, Kazinform reports.

    According to Kazhydromet, fog and ice slick will persist in Kyzylorda region on January 27-29. Gusts of northeastern wind in the daytime on January 27, 28-29 may reach 15-20mps.

    Due to air temperature rise expected in the region on January 27-30, snowmelt and snowmelt runoff as well as water level rise are possible on the Syrdarya River.

    Fog and 15-20mps southeastern wind are expected in Mangistau region on January 27.

