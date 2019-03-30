Weather alert issued for N Kazakhstan region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Weather alert has been issued for the North Kazakhstan region at weekend, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

Thus, patchy fog and black ice are forecast in the region on March 31. Gusts of western and south-western wind will rise to 15-20mps at night and to 15-20mps and 23mps in the daytime.



Fog an ice slick are predicted for the city of Petropavlovsk on Sunday. A 15-20mps wind will hit the city. Storm possibility is 90-95%.