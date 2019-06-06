Weather alert issued for several regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Rains are expected in northern and eastern Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

On June 7, Kostanay region will see a thunderstorm and hail. The northwesterly wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps with gusts reaching 23 mps are predicted.



There will be a thunderstorm and a 15-20 mps northwesterly wind on June 7 in the city of Kostanay. Chances of a storm: 90-95%.



Heavy rain is expected in East Kazakhstan region in the early hours of June 7. It may hail in the daytime. There will be a thunderstorm and 15-20 mps southwesterly wind with gusts up to 25 mps.



In Oskemen and Semey, on June 7, there will be a thunderstorm and, perhaps, hail. The speed of the southwest wind will reach 15-20 meters per second.

June 7 is going to be rainy in North Kazakhstan region. On 7th and 8th June, patches of fog, thunderstorm, and hail are expected. On June 7, the northwesterly wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps with gusts up to 25 mps. On June 8, the wind speed will range between 15 and 20 mps.



The city of Petropavlovsk will see a thunderstorm and hail on 7th and 8th June. The northwesterly wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps with 25 mps gusts. Chances of a storm: 90-95%



A thunderstorm is again expected in Akmola region from 7th through 9th June. In the daytime, there will be hail. Over the next three days, the northwesterly, westerly wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps (23 mps gusts on June 8).



The city of Nur-Sultan will see a thunderstorm and hail on 7th and 8th June. The speed of the northwesterly and westerly wind will also reach 15-20 mps. Chances of a storm: 85-90%.