    Weather alert issued for three regions of Kazakhstan

    19:36, 30 May 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Weather warning has been announced in several regions of the country, Kazinform reports.

    According to Kazhydromet Weather Service, a thunderstorm and hail are expected in Mangistau region in the daylight hours of May 31. Chances of a storm: 90-95%

    On May 31, in the daytime, there will be a thunderstorm and a northwesterly wind strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second in Kostanay region. Chances of a storm: 90-95%

    On May 31, in North Kazakhstan region, the westerly, southwesterly wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps with 25 mps gusts at night. On June 1, the speed of the northwesterly, northerly wind will also reach 15-20 mps.

    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
