Weather alert issued for three regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Weather alert has been issued for Atyrau, North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions, Kazinform reports.

Heat wave up to 35-39°C will grip Atyrau region onAugust 20-21.

Thunderstorm, squall and hail will hit NorthKazakhstan region in the daytime on August 20-21. Fog will blanket the regionat night and in the morning. Gusts of northern and northwestern wind will riseto 15-20mps on August 20. Wind speed on August 21 will increase to 15-20mps.

Thunderstorm and a 15-20mps wind will strike Kostanayregion on August 20.