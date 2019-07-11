Weather alert issued for two more regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Weather warning has been announced in two more regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet Weather Service, from 12th through 14th July, Kyzylorda region will see intense heat of +45 degrees Celsius.



In Akmola region, the mercury will rise to +35+38 degrees the same three days. Chances of a storm: 90-95%.

Kazinform earlier reported that intense heat is expected in Atyrau and Zhambyl regions.