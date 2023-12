ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather warning has been announced in West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

On March 14, patches of fog and ice slick are expected in West Kazakhstan region. In the daytime, the northerly wind will strengthen up to 17-22 meters per second.



In Uralsk, there will be patchy fog, ice slick, and 18 mps northerly wind on March 14. The chances of a storm are between 90% and 95%.