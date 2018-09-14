Weather alert issued in four regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather warnings for September 15 have been announced in Kostanay, Turkestan, Mangistau, and East Kazakhstan regions, KazHydroMet Weather Service informs.

The westerly and northwesterly winds will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s tomorrow in Kostanay region.

Turkestan region will see the easterly wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s.

A dust storm and 15-20 m/s winds are expected in Mangistau region in the daytime.

On the night of September 15, there will be 3° C touches of frost in East Kazakhstan region.